100 head of livestock burnt alive in Atyrau region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 August 2019, 10:23
URALSK. KAZINFORM 100 head of livestock died as a result of fire on a peasant farm in Zhangali municipality of Atyrau region.

The fire occurred on August 24, at 03:10am. As per preliminary version, it was arson.

According to Yerlan Turegeldiyev, a representative of the regional emergencies department, 100 head of sheep and goats, 8 head of cattle and 162 tonnes of hay burnt in the fire.

The area of the fire made 2,450 square meters. The fire was fully liquidated by 9:00 am August 24. An investigation is underway.

