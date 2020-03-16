Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
100 electric buses to run around Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2020, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25 electric buses will join the Kazakh capital’s public transportation fleet in the second quarter of 2020, Kazinform reports. As a result, 100 electric buses will run around the capital city.

It is also planned to launch trunk and star routes to continue the route network upgrading, the City Transportations Systems company reports. There are 15 electric buses in the city now. 25 more will start carrying passengers in March.

It also said that there are 62 intra-city lines, 6 non-stop transportation lines and 24 lines connecting the capital with the outskirts. 63 out of 92 routes are overflown so far. 871 buses serve the passengers daily.

Transport   Nur-Sultan  
