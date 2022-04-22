Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
100 COVID-19 patients treated at hospitals in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2022, 09:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,738 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 22 April, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 100 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,638 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at eight, and one patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had reported nine new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,440 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,964 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
