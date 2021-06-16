100,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to become available in late June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yesmagambetova, chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commented on the availability of homegrown QazVac vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Wednesday press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Ms Yesmagambetova confirmed that over 40,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component of locally-developed vaccine. The second dose has been administered to 22,000 people.

«Qazvac vaccine has become available starting from April 2021. The first 50,000 doses were delivered in late April and the second batch of 50,000 doses became available in May. 100,000 additional doses of QazVac vaccine are to be delivered by late June. Almaty city is running low on QazVac vaccine. It should be mentioned that it is quite popular among the population,» she said.

According to Ms Yesmagambetova, 50,000 doses of QazVac vaccine are usually split between the regions of the country, from 2,000 up to 6,000 doses per one region.



