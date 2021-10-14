10-volume collection of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s works presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the occasion of the 175th birth anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev the presentation of a 10-volume collection of the poet’s works published as part of the State order took place at the National Academic Library in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the event were Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Deputes of the Senate and Majilis of Parliament, public figures, scholar, and public reps.

Speaking at the event, Kusherbayev pointed out the importance of the collection.

«Today we are presenting the 10-velume collection issued as part of the State order on the occasion of the 175th birth anniversary of great Zhambyl. It is a solemn responsibility for us as we need to publish and pass on great works that are part of the nation’s heritage to the future generations. During this anniversary year the country sees many cultural events promoting and disseminating the works of the poet among the people such as publishing multi-volume books,» said Kusherbayev.

The presented book is a compilation of poems and aytys of Zhambyl Zhabayev as well as the scientific studies carried out by scholars related to the creative work of the poet, recollections of great poets and writers.

According to Aktoty Raimkulova, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport, 30 thousand copies of the 10-volume collection of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s works are to be issued.

«The anniversary of the poet is celebrated this year according to the national plan. The Ministry [of Culture and Sport] holds literary evenings, thematic excursions, book exhibitions, round tables, aytys, and other events aiming at promoting the works of the port. Important work is being carried out to promote the identity of Zhambyl region abroad. In May this year Belarus and Azerbaijan saw the screening of the feature film Zhambyl. In June the documentary Zhambyl toiy – zhyr toiy was screened. In addition, the international Kazakh-Kyrgyz aytys took place with the participation of eight akyns, where Aibek Kaliyeb won the Grand Prix,» she said.

In her words, the poems by Zhambyl Zhabayev were recently translated into the Turkish language initiated by TURKSOY.