Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    10 villages under quarantine due to bird flu in N Kazakhstan

    17 September 2020, 16:02

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan determined the cause of poultry death. The research indicates a presence of highly-pathogenic flu in domestic fowl.

    7,000 chickens have already died. The toll will probable grow further.

    10 rural settlements in 7 regions of the region impose quarantine regulations. The quarantine area stretches over 8 km from the disease hotbeds. Movement of people and transport will be restricted to the utmost. Export of poultry products, feather, fodder and equipment used from the quarantine area are completely excluded.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches