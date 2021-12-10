10 thou residents of Almaty region get Comirnaty vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The first component of Comirnaty vaccine has so far been administered to 10 thousand resident of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On November 11, Taldykorgan city received the first batch of Comirnaty vaccine in the amount of 46,800 doses.

«As of today, the first component of Comirnaty vaccine has been administered to 8,290 teens, 1,439 nursing women and 550 pregnant women,» reads a statement of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region.

Over the past day, the region has reported 30 COVID-19 cases and 48 recoveries. The region is in the «green zone» for the coronavirus infection.

According to the department, 593 people are under coronavirus treatment in the region. Over the past day, 48 people have been accepted to the region’s hospitals. The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 33.1% in the region. 18 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation, occupying 10.5% of the total beds.

As of today, 880,820 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 802,811 both jabs in the region. 3,186 people have been administered the first COVID-19 vaccine component and 2,027 – the second component in the past 24 hours.