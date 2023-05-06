Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    10-storey apartment block catches fire in Atyrau, 25 evacuated

    6 May 2023, 12:35

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 25 people were evacuated from a 10-storey apartment block in Atyrau on Friday evening, as fire broke out in several apartments on the 9th and 10th stories, Kazinform reports.

    The fire occurred at around 07:30 pm on the roof of the building and then spread to the balconies of the apartments located below. The fire covered the area of about 700 square meters, local emergencies department says.

    40 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze which was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Kazakhstan Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region