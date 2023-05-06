Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

10-storey apartment block catches fire in Atyrau, 25 evacuated

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 May 2023, 12:35
10-storey apartment block catches fire in Atyrau, 25 evacuated

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 25 people were evacuated from a 10-storey apartment block in Atyrau on Friday evening, as fire broke out in several apartments on the 9th and 10th stories, Kazinform reports.

The fire occurred at around 07:30 pm on the roof of the building and then spread to the balconies of the apartments located below. The fire covered the area of about 700 square meters, local emergencies department says.

40 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze which was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.


Incidents    Kazakhstan   Atyrau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
Almost $15 billion needed for earthquake recovery in Syria
Almost $15 billion needed for earthquake recovery in Syria
President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Earthquake hits Tajikistan
Earthquake hits Tajikistan
Mass rallies held in Istanbul ahead of Turkish presidential election
Mass rallies held in Istanbul ahead of Turkish presidential election
President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia
President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia
Polish mayor dies in fall from Sardinian hotel window
Polish mayor dies in fall from Sardinian hotel window
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov lays flowers to Manshuk Mametova Monument in Astana
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov lays flowers to Manshuk Mametova Monument in Astana
Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori
Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori