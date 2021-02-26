Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    10 schools under quarantine in N Kazakhstan

    26 February 2021, 20:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Since the start of the school year 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in students in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, out of the 600 COVID-19 cases, 341 were reported in students attended schools, and the remaining in students studied remotely.

    109 COVID-19 cases have been reported in teachers, 73 of whom attended schools.

    According to Mr Zhumatayev, 10 district schools remain under quarantine in the region.

    He added that the region’s school will switch to blended mode of operation when the epidemiological situation is improved.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt