10 schools under quarantine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 20:39
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Since the start of the school year 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in students in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, out of the 600 COVID-19 cases, 341 were reported in students attended schools, and the remaining in students studied remotely.

109 COVID-19 cases have been reported in teachers, 73 of whom attended schools.

According to Mr Zhumatayev, 10 district schools remain under quarantine in the region.

He added that the region’s school will switch to blended mode of operation when the epidemiological situation is improved.


