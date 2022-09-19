10 schools in N Kazakhstan in pre-accident condition

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 10 rural schools in North Kazakhstan are in pre-accident condition, Kazinform reports.

Schools in districts require capital repair, the education quality department reports.

85 out of 472 schools or 18% are located in the buildings equipped for schooling, while 387 schools are brick- built, and 3 elementary schools are located in wooden buildings. Two schools were built in 1936, while 271 schools or 58% are constructed between 1930 and 1979.

3 schools in Taiynsha district and Vishnevka village were recognized worn out.



