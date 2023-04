10 road sections closed as snowstorm hit 3 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 09:30 a.m. March 15 three regions of Kazakhstan were forced to shut down 10 road sections due to the bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the press service of KazAvtoZhol.

Four road sections were closed for all vehicles in Akmola region, one in West Kazakhstan, five in North Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.