10 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north and west of Akmola region are to expect easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps during the day on May 25.

The east of Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted to reach 15-18mps at daytime in the east.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms in the east at night on May 25. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east.

High fire hazard is to persist in East Kazakhstan region's Zharminsk district as well as the city of Semey.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at daytime on May 25-26. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the mountainous areas at daytime on May 26, 15-20mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas with gusts of up to 25mps in the mountainous areas on May 26.

The eastern part of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime.

The west and south of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west and east.

The center and north of Kyzylorda region are to brace for dust tides at daytime on May 25. Southeasterly wind turning westward is to blow 15-20mps in the center and north of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region's center.

Mangistaui region's north, east, and south are to expect thunderstorms and dust tides. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, east, and south of the region.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and west during the day on May 25.