Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 people killed in Uganda stampede during New Year celebrations

2 January 2023, 15:49
KAMPALA. KAZINFORM-At least 10 people were killed in a stampede in Uganda when they struggled to enter an entertainment center for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, police said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police deputy spokesman Luke Oweyesigyire confirmed the death toll from Saturday night’s incident, saying they are investigating whether there was neglect at the Freedom City Mall event in the outskirts of the capital Kampala.

He said the incident occurred at midnight when the event's master of ceremony at a music show encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

«After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,» Oweyesigyire said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the injured to hospital, where another four were confirmed dead. The tenth person died in a couple of hours later.

The bodies were transferred to the Kampala city mortuary.


Photo: dearborn.org

