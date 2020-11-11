Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    10 oxygen concentrators donated to district hospital in Turkestan rgn

    11 November 2020, 14:50

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The entrepreneurs have donated equipment to the Shardarinsk Central District Hospital, Kazinform reports.

    ICC Company specializing in processing cotton has also gifted oxygen concentrators to the central hospitals of Kazyrgurtsk and Tolebi districts.

    It is said that the Shardarinsk Central District Hospital has 40 oxygen concentrators at its disposal as well as one mobile medical complex it has received recently to provide medical assistance to residents of remote settlements.

    The bus includes 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, and radiation diagnostics’ room.

    The district hospital has 200 pulseoximeters and 9 lung ventilators on standby as part of the preparations for the potential second wave of COVID-19. 100 beds are connected to oxygen tanks.

    The medical facility has a three-month stockpile of disinfectants, personal protective means and pharmaceuticals. 16 mobile crews have been set up to provide medical care to COVID-19 patients.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Turkestan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued