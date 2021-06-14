Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10% of N Kazakhstan population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 June 2021, 17:09
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Practically one in 10 people in North Kazakhstan was administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

As of June 14, 82,572 people received the 1st component of the vaccine, 51,215 both components, the healthcare department’s press service reports.

As stated earlier, children under 18, pregnant, lactating women, patients with allergies are excluded from vaccination. The first to get the vaccine were health workers, policemen, military and public servants.

As earlier reported, deputy head of the healthcare department Kumar Kusemisov said that vaccination rate is low urging people to get the vaccine against COVID-19.


