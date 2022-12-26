Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

    26 December 2022, 19:40

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM-10 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan, from December 19 to 25, 2022, according to data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic, KABAR reports.

    7 of them receive treatment at home, 3 are hospitalized.

    According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the republic, the report says.

    In 11 months and 26 days of 2022, 21,820 COVID- 19 cases were registered in the republic.


    Photo: kabar.kg
    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
    Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
    Kyrgyzstan successfully completes its chairmanship in Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone treaty
    Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
    5 Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs