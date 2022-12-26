10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

26 December 2022, 19:40

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM-10 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan, from December 19 to 25, 2022, according to data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic, KABAR reports.

7 of them receive treatment at home, 3 are hospitalized.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the republic, the report says.

In 11 months and 26 days of 2022, 21,820 COVID- 19 cases were registered in the republic.

Photo: kabar.kg