10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 May 2022, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,543, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 5 and 4 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region.

Recall that Kazakhstan registered 12 cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, 30 April.


