10 most polluted cities of Kazakhstan to be gasified by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 October 2021, 21:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the plans to switch to alternative energy sources, Kazinform reports.

«10 most polluted cities of Kazakhstan will be gasified and switched to alternative energy sources by 2025. Kazakhstan has enormous potential for the development of renewable and alternative energy sources. According to our predictions, the share of renewable and alternative energy sources in the country’s power balance will make at least 15% by 2030,» the Head of State said at today’s international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality».

The Head of State told those attending about the country’s efforts in this direction. Kazakhstan updates its legislative framework, cerates attractive conditions. Kazakhstan also pays great attention to green financing. There is the Green Finance Centre at the AIFC. Kazakhstan Development Institution Damu jointly with the UNDP successfully floated ‘green bonds’.

As earlier reported, the international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» kicked off in Kazakh capital.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev and the UN high-ranking officials, international experts, representatives of business community and civil society attended the conference.


