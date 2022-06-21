Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

10 more dead as floods ravage India's Assam

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2022, 20:20
10 more dead as floods ravage India's Assam

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Massive flooding in India's northeastern state of Assam has claimed 10 more lives, officials said on Tuesday morning, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a statement issued by State Disaster Management Authority, the fatalities were reported from seven districts of Assam over the past 24 hours.

Seven people are reported missing, the authority said.

The state has been facing floods for over a week now and more than four million people have been impacted so far.

Since April, the deaths due to floods and landslides in Assam have reached 81.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches