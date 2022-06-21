10 more dead as floods ravage India's Assam

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Massive flooding in India's northeastern state of Assam has claimed 10 more lives, officials said on Tuesday morning, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a statement issued by State Disaster Management Authority, the fatalities were reported from seven districts of Assam over the past 24 hours.

Seven people are reported missing, the authority said.

The state has been facing floods for over a week now and more than four million people have been impacted so far.

Since April, the deaths due to floods and landslides in Assam have reached 81.