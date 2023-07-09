Go to the main site
    10 mn Italians to spend on average 227 euro in summer sales

    9 July 2023, 12:30

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The summer sales are underway in Italy, with a total of 10 million Italians poised to go bargain hunting with an average budget of 227 euros, retailers association Confesercenti said on Saturday, ANSA reports.

    Sales shoppers will on average buy just under three products each, although 26.9% will buy four or more and 40.8% one or two, according to a Confesercenti - Ipsos survey on shopping intentions based on interviews with 850 people aged between 18 and 65.

    Shoes are the number one sought-after item, with 65% of the sample - and nearly 68% of women - saying they would be looking for a pair.

    Next come t-shirts, tops, bodysuits and tank tops, which were intended purchases for 57.3% of respondents, followed by trousers, jeans, shorts and leggings (53% overall and 61% among men), swimwear (21.5%) and shirts (19.6%).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
