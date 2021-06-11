10 laws adopted as part of ambitious political reforms – Yerlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the implementation of the initiatives put forward by the National Council of Public Trust 17 laws and three decrees of the Head of State have been adopted, Assistant to President Yerlan Karin said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Tomorrow marks two years since the National Council of Public Trust was established. The National Council was established on the 12th of June. It was one of the first decrees of President Tokayev since his inauguration. By this step the President demonstrated the importance he attached to the development of public dialogue… It’s been two years and the National Council can boast a wealth of implemented initiatives,» Yerlan Karin said at the roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the presidential initiatives.

Along with 17 laws and three decrees, according to Karin, 28 various orders and decrees of the Government have been adopted as well.

«As we can see the portfolio of implemented initiatives is quite extensive. Ten laws were adopted within the framework of the political reforms. The President initiated an ambitious package of political reforms which can be divided into three parts. The first package was proposed in December 2019. The second one was put forward last September. And the third package was presented at the first session of the new Parliament this January,» the Assistant to the Kazakh President added.

According to Karin, the first package of the political reforms have been fully implemented. Key initiatives of the second and third packages have been realized as well.

«All the changes and reforms are of paramount importance as they are called to change the relations between the state and citizens and society,» he noted.