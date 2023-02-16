Go to the main site
    10 killed in avalanches in Tajikistan

    16 February 2023, 08:34

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Ten people were killed in avalanches in Tajikistan on Wednesday, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, Xinhua reports.

    Eight people died and 22 residential houses were destroyed after heavy snow hit Khorog, the capital city of Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Region. The avalanche also caused blackouts in the region.

    Another two were killed in an avalanche near Dushanbe, the nation's capital, which also left many cars buried on a highway.

    Local meteorological department has warned that the avalanche threat will last until Feb. 19.

    Tajikistan, with mountainous regions accounting for 93 percent of its territories, is prone to natural disasters like avalanches and mountain torrents

    Photo: khovar.tj

