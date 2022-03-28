Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 killed as vehicle falls into ravine in NW Pakistan

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2022, 17:40
ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in Upper Dir district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, local reports said, Xinhua reports.

The accident happened when the vehicle's driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn in the hilly area of the district, the reports said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where four of them were said to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mahmood Khan expressed sorrow over the accident, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.


