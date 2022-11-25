Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China

25 November 2022, 15:50
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people were killed and nine were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China, state-run media said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The fire engulfed a high-rise residential building in Urumqi's Tianshan district late Thursday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Teams of firefighters and rescue workers evacuated the building and extinguished the fire. Local authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, it added.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
