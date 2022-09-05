Go to the main site
    10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada -- police

    5 September 2022, 08:53

    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM Canadian police said Sunday that 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured and rushed to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference that they found 13 incident locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon of the province in central Canada and are hunting for two suspects, Xinhua reports.

    The whereabouts of the suspects are unknown and everyone in Saskatchewan needs to remain vigilant as this is one of the largest and most significant events they have seen in recent years, the police said.

    A provincewide dangerous persons alert issued for the suspects in the random stabbings has been expanded to two neighbouring provinces, Manitoba and Alberta. Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan.

    James Smith Cree Nation is located about 25 km northeast of Weldon and about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert. The local government of James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency, which is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Sept. 30.


