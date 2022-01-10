Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    10 January Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan

    10 January 2022, 00:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 10th of January was declared the Day of National Mourning in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    President Tokayev decided to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of Kazakhstan.

    Today in Kazakhstan all national flags will be half-masted in the memory of victims among peaceful civilians, law enforcers and military personnel killed in the mass riots across the country.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

    He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will overcome this dark page in its history.

    President Tokayev instructed to form an investigating group to detain looters and terrorists and to hold all those responsible criminally and administratively accountable.

    On the Day of National Mourning mass media and websites are recommended to modify their homepages to feature a visual indication of mourning, for example the use of black color or edging.

    Two members of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan killed as a result of mass riots Madiyar Kaissarov and Aibat Amanov while fearlessly protecting peace and order were laid to rest on 8 January in presence of their families.

    The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed the names of police officers killed as a result of disturbances countrywide: Rakhat Slanbekov (Taraz), Rinat Kambetov (Almaty), Alen Assylkhanov (Almaty), Yerbol Yerzhanov (Almaty) and Nurbolsyn Almassov (Zhambyl region).

    The ministry also revealed that 5,135 people, including foreign nationals, were detained across the country following the unrest. 125 criminal investigations were launched.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Видео Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri