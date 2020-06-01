Go to the main site
    10 injured in passenger bus-truck collision near Nur-Sultan

    1 June 2020, 21:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 people have been injured in a road accident near capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Local police confirmed that the accident occurred on the Nur-Sultan-Kabanbai batyr-Kiyevka highway. The passengers bus rammed into a KaMAZ truck on its way from Kosshy village to Nur-Sultan city.

    25 passengers were on board of the bus at the moment of the accident. Of 25, 10 sustained various injuries and had to get medical treatment.

    An investigation is underway but the police are confident that the bus driver is to blame for the accident.

