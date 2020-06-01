10 injured in passenger bus-truck collision near Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 people have been injured in a road accident near capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Local police confirmed that the accident occurred on the Nur-Sultan-Kabanbai batyr-Kiyevka highway. The passengers bus rammed into a KaMAZ truck on its way from Kosshy village to Nur-Sultan city.

25 passengers were on board of the bus at the moment of the accident. Of 25, 10 sustained various injuries and had to get medical treatment.

An investigation is underway but the police are confident that the bus driver is to blame for the accident.