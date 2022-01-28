Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

10 injured, 2 died in conflict on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2022, 11:15
10 injured, 2 died in conflict on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM On January 27, at about 18:40, an armed conflict broke out between the Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards on the Zarafshoni crossroads and in the Somoniyon mahalla of the Chorkuh rural community of Isfara, reports the Press Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan.

As a result of the border conflict, 10 people were injured on the Tajik side, including 6 servicemen and 4 civilians, NIAT Khovar reports.

Additionally, a 36-year-old resident of Khojai Alo rural community Obidjon Tuychiev was killed in his yard as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by Kyrgyz military personnel, as well as while rescuing the civilian population of Khojai Alo village, a 58-year-old driver of the ambulance of the Isfara hospital Abdulatif Sharipov died from a mortar explosion of the Kyrgyz side.

On January 28, at 01.00, a meeting of the working group of the competent authorities of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was held in Surkh rural community of Isfara.

Following the consideration and discussion of the armed border conflict, the parties came to an agreement to declare a ceasefire by 08:00 on January 28, so that all additional forces and equipment would return from the state border line to the place of permanent deployment.

Currently, the situation on the Tajik and Kyrgyz state border is stable, a joint commission of the relevant structures of both parties is studying the causes and factors of the border conflict.


Security   Kyrgyzstan    Tajikistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region