Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    10 dead as Tropical Cyclone Gombe hits Mozambique

    13 March 2022, 14:09

    KIGALI. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people were killed after a tropical cyclone hit northern Mozambique, an official said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mozambique on Friday, with winds exceeding 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour.

    The deaths were recorded in the Nampula province as houses and other infrastructure were damaged, Mety Gondola, a provincial official told reporters.

    The cyclone also damaged power and communication infrastructure.

    In a statement, Mozambique’s electricity company said 20 districts were left without power, affecting some 300,000 people.

    Gondola, who led an assessment team in the Nampula province, said various public and private infrastructure such as schools and bridges were damaged and much of the roads were flooded.

    Luisa Meque, an official of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction, said relief teams were positioned at critical points to monitor and offer response measures.

    The agency said more than 580,000 people, 7,000 schools, 750 health facilities, 77 bridges, 15 sections of roads, among other basic infrastructure, were at risk of being affected.

    However, the National Institute of Meteorology said the cyclone weakened during the day and dropped to the stage of a tropical depression. However, it continues to bring heavy rain affecting neighboring provinces.

    In January, the southern African country was hit by tropical storm Ana, which killed more than 80 people in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future