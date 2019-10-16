Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

10 dairy farms to be built in N Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 October 2019, 08:22
10 dairy farms to be built in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Ten dairy farms are planned to be constructed in North-Kazakhstan region the next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first deputy Akim of the region Marat Tasmaganbetov said at the Akimat’s session. This year 4 projects are planned to be commissioned in the Mamlyut, Kyzylzhar, Akkayynsky and Esilsky districts.

In September a milk complex «Mambetov and K» for 600 cattle was launched. In November, it is planned to open a dairy complex for 600 cattle by IE Shaimerdenov. By the end of the year, a new project of the Zagradovskoye LLP will be commissioned in the region as well.

Kumar Aksakalov Akim of the region informed that the next year it is scheduled to construct 10 dairy farms. M. Tasmaganbetov assured the session attendees that the preparation works have already begun.

Some of the projects will be completed and commissioned the next year; the rest - in 2021.

The head of the region expressed his opinion that the work should be started with no wait for the state program. «There are a variety of tools and financial mechanisms. On Friday I attended the meeting with the Prime Minister on investment attraction. The country created a number of different mechanisms», K. Aksakalov emphasized.

It should be noted that this year two feedlots were opened in M. Zhumabaev and Esilsky districts of North Kazakhstan region. Over nine months the production of meat in the region increased by 3.2%, milk - by 1.6%, eggs - by 1.9%.

Akimat    Agro-industrial complex development   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet