10 dairy farms to be built in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Ten dairy farms are planned to be constructed in North-Kazakhstan region the next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first deputy Akim of the region Marat Tasmaganbetov said at the Akimat’s session. This year 4 projects are planned to be commissioned in the Mamlyut, Kyzylzhar, Akkayynsky and Esilsky districts.

In September a milk complex «Mambetov and K» for 600 cattle was launched. In November, it is planned to open a dairy complex for 600 cattle by IE Shaimerdenov. By the end of the year, a new project of the Zagradovskoye LLP will be commissioned in the region as well.

Kumar Aksakalov Akim of the region informed that the next year it is scheduled to construct 10 dairy farms. M. Tasmaganbetov assured the session attendees that the preparation works have already begun.

Some of the projects will be completed and commissioned the next year; the rest - in 2021.

The head of the region expressed his opinion that the work should be started with no wait for the state program. «There are a variety of tools and financial mechanisms. On Friday I attended the meeting with the Prime Minister on investment attraction. The country created a number of different mechanisms», K. Aksakalov emphasized.

It should be noted that this year two feedlots were opened in M. Zhumabaev and Esilsky districts of North Kazakhstan region. Over nine months the production of meat in the region increased by 3.2%, milk - by 1.6%, eggs - by 1.9%.