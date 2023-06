NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 7, 2022, some 1,363 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 564 people were tested positive for COVID-19. 76 coronavirus patients are stating in the hospitals, while 1,287 are treated at home.

As of today, 10 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while one is one life support.