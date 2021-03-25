10 coronavirus patients in Almaty in critical condition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «118 coronavirus patients remain at the intensive care unit, 10 are in critical condition,» head of the healthcare department of Almaty, director of telemedicine centre Laura Myrzagali told an online briefing.

As stated there, 2,246 patients are staying at hospitals as of today. 238 were admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. 98 patients were discharged, while 11 died, including people older than 70.

She also stressed that the number of COVID-19 beds has doubled in the city. Notably, the vaccination at shopping malls and markets is being debated.



