Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

10 confirmed dead after tourist boat goes missing off Japan's Hokkaido

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 April 2022, 07:16
10 confirmed dead after tourist boat goes missing off Japan's Hokkaido

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Ten people were confirmed dead Sunday after a tourist boat with a total of 26 passengers and crew aboard went missing off eastern Hokkaido in north Japan on Saturday, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said.

The boat called Kazu I reported it took in water off eastern Hokkaido while sightseeing around the scenic Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday afternoon, and then it went missing, according to the JCG, Xinhua reports.

Twenty-four passengers were aboard the boat along with two crew members, according to the JCG, and the passengers included two children.

The deceased included seven men and three women, it added.

The coast guard said it received the report around 1:15 p.m. local time Saturday and patrol boats were headed to the site around 5:30 p.m. local time Saturday to conduct a rescue.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon on Saturday, and fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, according to local fisheries cooperative.

In Tokyo, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism set up a task force on the Hokkaido accident.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet members to «do everything in their power to save lives,» a government official said.

Aircraft and vessels dispatched by the coast guard and the Self-Defense Forces are currently continuing with rescue efforts.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches