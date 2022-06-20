Go to the main site
    10 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    20 June 2022, 10:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ten people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 10, five people beat COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Three people made full recovery from the virus in Almaty city, while Almaty and Kyzylorda regions reported one COVID-19 recovery each.

    Since the onset of the global pandemic 1,292,162 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
