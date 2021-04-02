Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 air passengers had no COVID-19 PCR test upon arriving in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 April 2021, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 international flights from the UAE, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 1, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee, out of 4,685 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan by air on April 1, 2021, 4,675 had PCR tests with a negative result and 10 did not pass a test for COVID-19.

17 flights with 2,324 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty city – 2,314 passengers with PCR tests and 10 without PCR tests.

10 flights carrying 1,293 passengers landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city – all with PCR tests.

Nine flights with 1,009 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city – all with PCR tests.

One flight with 59 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Aktau city – all with PCR tests.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test have been tested and placed in the quarantine facilities.

The tests of 29 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on March 31, 2021, came back negative. An Uzbek national arrived on Tashkent-Almaty flight without a COVID-19 PCR test was deported at the airport of Almaty city on April 1, 2021.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
