10,644 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 10,644 people more beat coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,295 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 3,859 in Almaty, 720 in Shymkent, 58 in Akmola region, 778 in Aktobe region, 114 in Almaty region, 636 in Atyrau region, 231 in East Kazakhstan, 171 in Zhambyl region, 135 in West Kazakhstan, 1,380 in Karaganda region, 283 in Kostanay region, 90 in Kyzylorda region, 350 in Mangistau region, 337 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 99 Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 691,480.



