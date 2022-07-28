Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 10.5mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus

    28 July 2022 09:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures of teenagers, pregnant and breastfeeding women, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

    As of July 28, 2022, 1, 232, 982 Kazakhstanis got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 870,761 teenagers, 41,371 pregnant women and 145,123 breastfeeding mothers.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,182,664 people in Kazakhstan, including 852,364 teenagers, 39,066 pregnant women and 14,597 breastfeeding mothers.

    A total of 10,781,555 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 28, 2022. The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 10,512,310 Kazakhstanis.

    4,999,164 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare #Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h