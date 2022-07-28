Qazaq TV
10.5mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus
28 July 2022 09:28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures of teenagers, pregnant and breastfeeding women, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

As of July 28, 2022, 1, 232, 982 Kazakhstanis got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 870,761 teenagers, 41,371 pregnant women and 145,123 breastfeeding mothers.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,182,664 people in Kazakhstan, including 852,364 teenagers, 39,066 pregnant women and 14,597 breastfeeding mothers.

A total of 10,781,555 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 28, 2022. The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 10,512,310 Kazakhstanis.

4,999,164 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.



