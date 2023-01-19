10,500 artifacts unearthed in Türkiye in 2022

19 January 2023, 21:46

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A total of 10,500 artifacts for museum collections were unearthed in 249 archaeological digs in Türkiye in 2022, according to data from the Turkish General Directorate of Museums and Cultural Heritage, Xinhua reports.

The vast majority of these digs were conducted by Turkish teams, while foreign teams ran 32 excavations. Most digs were on land, while seven were conducted underwater to uncover sunken treasures.

Once home to countless ancient civilizations, from the Hittites to the Hellenistic States and the Roman Empire, modern Türkiye is rich in archaeological treasures.

Yahya Coskun, deputy director of the General Directorate of Museums and Cultural Heritage, predicts that the number of archaeological projects, not just digs but site surveys and restoration projects, will grow to 750 in 2023 from 713 in 2022.

One site to look forward to in 2023 is the Germanicia ruins in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, a treasure trove featuring huge mosaics from more than 1,500 years ago.

It is worth noting that a staggering number of nearly 400,000 cultural artifacts in 2022 and almost 900,000 over the past three years were seized before they could be smuggled out of the country, reported Demiroren News Agency.