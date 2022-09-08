Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10.4trln tenge envisaged for social sector spending in 2023

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 September 2022, 13:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10.4trln tenge is envisaged in 2023 for social sector spending, Vice Minister of Finance Tatyana Savelyeva said presenting the 2023-2025 budget related laws in the Majilis.

In 2023, social spending will be increased by 1.8trln tenge, Tatyana Savelyeva noted.

In her words, the growth in spending is explained by annual indexation and growing number of recipients of pensions and social allowances; rising salaries of teachers, doctors, non-medical personnel and civil servants; as well as the implementation of Comfortable School national programme.

Budget spending on support of real sector of economy in 2023 will make 2.4trln tenge, she added. Priority areas for financing will be processing industry development, implementation of ongoing infrastructure projects in regions, development and support of entrepreneurship, SMEs, development of transport and gas-transport systems.


