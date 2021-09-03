Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

10,161 beat COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2021, 08:33
10,161 beat COVID-19 in last 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 10,161 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,186 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 3,872 in Almaty, 717 in Shymkent, 287 in Akmola region, 376 in Aktobe region, 226 in Almaty region, 101 in Atyrau region, 157 in East Kazakhstan, 219 in Zhambyl region, 142 in West Kazakhstan, 1,363 in Karaganda region, 349 in Kostanay region, 256 in Kyzylorda region, 224 in Mangistau region, 420 in Pavlodar region, 175 in North Kazakhstan, 91 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 the countrywide rose to 701,641.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro