10,161 beat COVID-19 in last 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 10,161 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,186 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 3,872 in Almaty, 717 in Shymkent, 287 in Akmola region, 376 in Aktobe region, 226 in Almaty region, 101 in Atyrau region, 157 in East Kazakhstan, 219 in Zhambyl region, 142 in West Kazakhstan, 1,363 in Karaganda region, 349 in Kostanay region, 256 in Kyzylorda region, 224 in Mangistau region, 420 in Pavlodar region, 175 in North Kazakhstan, 91 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 the countrywide rose to 701,641.