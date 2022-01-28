10,101 people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 288,815 people and the second component – 270,582 people in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurlan Aimanov, head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, 64,184 people or 52% of the eligible population have received a booster shot against the coronavirus infection.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 10,101 people, including 7,962 teens, 1,838 nursing mothers and 301 pregnant women.

As earlier reported North Kazakhstan region has reported 453 cases of COVID-19 in the past day.



