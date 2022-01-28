Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

10,101 people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2022, 19:15
10,101 people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 288,815 people and the second component – 270,582 people in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurlan Aimanov, head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, 64,184 people or 52% of the eligible population have received a booster shot against the coronavirus infection.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 10,101 people, including 7,962 teens, 1,838 nursing mothers and 301 pregnant women.

As earlier reported North Kazakhstan region has reported 453 cases of COVID-19 in the past day.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty