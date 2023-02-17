Go to the main site
    10,000km of roads to be repaired in Kazakhstan in 2023 - govt

    17 February 2023, 13:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the parliamentary hearings held in the Senate, Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar shared the government's plans on the improvement of the country's transport infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

    «More than 8,000 kilometers of republican roads and over 9,500 kilometers of local roads have been built and repaired in Kazakhstan in the past 3 years,» Roman Sklyar said.

    «In 2023, we plan to reconstruct and repair 7,000 kilometers of republican and 3,000 kilometers of local roads,» he noted.

    The government plans also to implement a number of large-scale railroad projects, «which will let increase transit volumes by 30% and improve the communication among the regions,» he concluded.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

