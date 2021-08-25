10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty last day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department briefed on the city COVID-19 situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of August 24, there were detected 1,590 coronavirus cases (local), including 75 asymptomatic.

676 people were discharged from hospitals, 667 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

6,021 patients, including 169 children, are staying in the hospitals as of now. 467 are in the ICU, 35 are on life support.

12,868 people more are being monitored by telemedicine center and mobile brigades.

3,585 people in the city were vaccinated with the 1st shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, 7,729 received the 2nd.

Between February 1 and August 24 some 849,542 were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine, while 691,848 the 2nd. 110,236 of them are people aged 60 and older.