Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty last day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 August 2021, 11:00
10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty last day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department briefed on the city COVID-19 situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of August 24, there were detected 1,590 coronavirus cases (local), including 75 asymptomatic.

676 people were discharged from hospitals, 667 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

6,021 patients, including 169 children, are staying in the hospitals as of now. 467 are in the ICU, 35 are on life support.

12,868 people more are being monitored by telemedicine center and mobile brigades.

3,585 people in the city were vaccinated with the 1st shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, 7,729 received the 2nd.

Between February 1 and August 24 some 849,542 were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine, while 691,848 the 2nd. 110,236 of them are people aged 60 and older.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region