Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    10,000 students to be accommodated in dormitories by 2022 end

    11 July 2022, 13:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 124 dormitories for 30,000 students have been built countrywide since 2018, according to Ainur Sagindikova, Director of the Promotion Department at JSC Financial Center.

    At a briefing held today in Almaty, Ainur Sagindikova said that six more dormitories for 1,920 students had been commissioned in Nur-Sultan city, as well as Aktobe and Atyrau regions since the beginning of the year .

    Besides, three dormitories will be built in Almaty by yearend. A s a result, 2,000 students are expected to be accommodated in them, she added.

    In her words, 124 dormitories for 30,000 students have been opened in Kazakhstan since 2018. 19 of them are located in Almaty.

    In general, 10,000 students will be accommodated in 35 new dormitories across Kazakhstan by the end of 2022, she concluded.

    Photo: gadgetshelp.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims